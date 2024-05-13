Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Direction to ECI To Take Action Against PM Modi for Allegedly Divisive Campaign Speeches

On Monday, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition urging the Election Commission of India to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petition alleged that he had allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha election campaign, breaching the Model Code of Conduct.

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law. Additionally, the court referenced its prior order regarding a petition concerning a speech by the Prime Minister, purportedly soliciting votes based on religion and deities. It stressed that making any assumptions without proper justification is unwarranted.

The counsel for the ECI submitted that it has issued a detailed advisory to all political parties. It said that appropriate action shall be taken if necessary on the reply.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should apply consistent standards in taking action against politicians. The plea contended that despite complaints lodged with the ECI regarding alleged hate speeches by Prime Minister Modi and other BJP members, no action has been initiated against them.