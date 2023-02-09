Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking e-mulaqat, other facilities for Tihar jail inmates

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea moved by Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita accused in the "larger conspiracy" case of the 2020 north-east Delhi violence, seeking various facilities including e-mulaqat for the prisoners in Tihar Jail.

The plea was moved by them in 2020 in wake of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid pandemic, highlighting multiple issues faced by the undertrials in the prison.

The High Court had granted bail to both of them in 2021 and an appeal challenging the bail is pending before the apex court.

After their counsel expressed apprehension that the facilities might not be resumed to them if the apex court cancels their bail, Justice Prathiba M. Singh granted them the liberty to approach the court again if such a situation arises, adding no further orders are required to be passed in the matter as the plea primarily dealt with facilities to be provided during the pandemic.

While disposing of the plea, the court said: "The petition has run its course... it has become infructuous now."

In December last year, the Tihar Jail had issued a notice stating that unless foreign inmates fall under the exception, the calling facility will be available to foreign prisoners.

The jail's superintendent told the court that the facility of e-mulaqat is not being extended to foreign prisoners due to security reasons, but they can choose to make a telephonic voice call once a week on request.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor