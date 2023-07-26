Delhi HC expresses displeasure over authorities leaving unattended matter of employment of PWDs

New Delhi, July 26 The Delhi High Court has expressed its displeasure over the inadequate representation of authorities in a plea regarding the employment of persons with disabilities (PWD) in the railways.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh was dealing with a plea by Toshiyas, a society working for the welfare of persons with disabilities, which sought the execution of an order issued by the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) on October 25, 2019.

The society sought directions for the Centre and railway authorities to take effective measures in complying with the employment order for persons with disabilities.

“The government of India formulates several schemes for the welfare of the society and the citizens of this country, but thereafter the citizens are left on their own to reap and avail the benefits arising therefrom by seeking its implementation and execution, as the situation is in the instant case,” Justice Singh said.

During the hearing, the society's secretary informed the court that the respondent authorities were not cooperating in the case, which was moved last year.

Justice Singh expressed concern that the petitioners were struggling to have their voices heard, noting the absence of representatives from the respondent departments to address the matter.

The court observed that the authorities had been handling the case in a casual and insensitive manner.

It was disheartening for the court to witness the citizens with disabilities, who had a favourable order from a statutory authority in 2019, forced to run from one place to another to seek the implementation of their rights.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, Justice Singh requested ASG Chetan Sharma to represent the authorities and assist the court in the effective adjudication of the matter.

Additionally, the court asked senior panel counsel of the Ministry of Railways, Ruchir Mishra, to provide assistance, along with the ASG.

The ASG requested some time to seek clear instructions on the matter, and the court scheduled the next hearing for August 10.

