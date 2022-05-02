Delhi HC extends interim order for reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz premises till October 14

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the interim order for the reopening of five floors of Bangle Wali Masjid at Nizamuddin Markaz premises till October 14.

The High court had passed an interim order on April 1 on the application moved by Delhi Waqf Board and Management committee.

Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday adjourned the matter till October 14 at the request of the counsel appearing for the Central Government. The bench also continued the interim order at the request of both parties.

The matter was to be heard today but was mentioned out of turn by the counsel for the centre.

Earlier, the High Court had allowed the reopening of Masjid for Ramzan on the same condition as were laid down at the time of reopening for Shab-e-Barat for offering namaz by devotees.

The bench had also said that the arrangements will be only for the month of Ramzan and will end with the culmination of Eid.

The bench had also directed to install CCTV at the entry, exit and stairs for the event.

The bench directed that there will be prayers, and namaz only but no Tablighi activities and no lecture will be there.

This application was moved in the petition by the Delhi Waqf Board and management committee for the opening of masjid Bangle wali for Shab-e-Barat and for the month of Ramzan.

Earlier the High Court had, on March 22, allowed the reopening of the Masjid Bangle wali at Markaz premises for Shab e Barat after removing the condition of limiting the number of devotees proposed by the SHO Hazrat Nizamuddin Police station.

The court had asked the Delhi Waqf Board and Management committee to follow the covid-19 protocol and social distancing and to deploy volunteers with a thermal scanner to check the temperature of the visiting devotees. It is also asked the applicants will arrange the thermal scanners. Besides, information regarding the conditions for entry of foreigners will be displayed at every gate.

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq's counsel for the Board had argued that the Markaz premises should be reopened according to the order of February 26 issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"What DDMA has said about other religious places will govern this place also. It has been lying closed since 2020," said Wajeeh Shafiq's counsel.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John appearing for the Management committee argued that there is no reason why there should be a restriction on the opening of the premises.

The petitioner Delhi Waqf Board through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq has sought to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises, situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin between Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, under their locks.

The petition said that the respondents have put the waqf premises Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-Ul-Uloom and the attached hostel situated as Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi under their locks since March 31, 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor