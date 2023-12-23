Delhi HC forms committee to improve healthcare in prisons

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Delhi High Court has formed a committee aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities in prisons across the national capital.

Stressing on the inherent right to life and humane treatment for every prison inmate, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma mandated the committee to assess the availability of emergency medical services in jail hospitals, especially for critical situations like cardiac arrests and hemorrhages.

The committee, to be constituted by the Delhi government's Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, will include members such as the Director General of Prisons, CMO of Delhi Prisons, nominated senior Jail Visiting Judges, Secretary of DSLSA, and advocates Sanjay Dewan and Gayatri Puri.

Justice Sharma directed the Secretary to ensure that healthcare requirements of prison inmates are met, and adequate medical infrastructure is maintained within jail premises to uphold prisoners' right to appropriate medical care.

The court further asked the doctors in charge of respective jail dispensaries to provide a list of necessary medical equipment for the inmates.

Additionally, Chief Medical Officers of all prisons were directed to submit weekly reports to the Director General of Prisons, who is tasked with communicating any inadequacies or urgent requirements to the Jail Visiting Judicial Officer.

The court's decision arose from pleas filed by businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, an accused in the excise policy scam case, seeking interim bail for medical reasons.

Justice Sharma noted Dhall's medical condition, stressing the societal commitment to human rights and equal treatment, even in the challenging context of incarceration.

Recognising the importance of maintaining high medical care standards within correctional facilities, the court ordered Dhall's admission to Safdarjung Hospital for two weeks while remaining in judicial custody.

The judge stressed the state government's moral and legal obligation to ensure that inmates' healthcare needs are diligently addressed.

