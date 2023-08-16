Delhi HC grants 90-day parole to serial killer Chandrakant Jha

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted 90-day parole to serial killer Chandrakant Jha, who is currently serving life sentence after being convicted in three gruesome murder cases.

The order, delivered by Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, came as Jha's conduct behind bars was deemed "satisfactory" and due to his prolonged incarceration of over 15 years.

Justice Bhatnagar said that Jha, who has not been released for the past three years, must not leave the city without proper permission.

The judge ordered him to provide his mobile phone number to both the jail authorities and the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned upon his release. Additionally, he is required to report to the local police station every third day.

The controversial decision was met with opposition from the state, citing Jha's criminal antecedents and conviction in three murder cases.

Jha had sought parole on the grounds that, as a father of four daughters, he needed to arrange a suitable marriage for his eldest daughter due to the absence of any other male family member. He argued that his release was vital to re-establish social ties with his family.

The court took into account Jha's past parole and furlough instances, during which there were no allegations of misuse of liberty. This played a significant role in the decision to grant parole.

The court noted that his conduct is satisfactory, and that he has also been released on parole on five occasions and on furlough on seven occasions.

Jha's parole comes with a strict condition that he must surrender before the concerned jail superintendent upon the expiry of the 90-day period. To ensure his compliance, he has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

Jha had killed two persons and dumped their headless bodies near Tihar Jail. He was sentenced to death in another case of murder.

