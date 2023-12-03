Delhi HC grants permission for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of a petitioner seeking permission to conduct a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

The petitioner, invoking their fundamental right under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India, challenged the rejection of his application by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The rejected application sought approval for a protest scheduled from October 25-30, between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The rejection cited non-compliance with the Standing Order outlining guidelines for protests around Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar and Boat Club.

Guidelines specify the designated protest area at Jantar Mantar, aiming for "minimum disturbance" while allowing regulated demonstrations. Protests are limited to 10:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., with no continuous programmes exceeding a day.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, having issued notice on November 6, and reviewing a Status Report along with the Standing Order, granted the petitioner's plea.

He said that the permission is subject to compliance with guidelines outlined in the Standing Order.

The petitioner, who wanted to protest on December 17, was allowed by the court to do the same for the said date.

