Delhi HC grants stay on proceedings against Sony Pictures over derogatory content

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Delhi High Court on Thursday temporarily halted legal proceedings against Sony Pictures (Culver Max Entertainment) in response to a show that allegedly contained derogatory language against the 'Dhobi' community.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued an interim stay order, effective until the next hearing scheduled for January 15, 2024.

Culver Max Entertainment sought relief from the High Court after a trial court summoned the company's Managing Director, Narinder Pal, for an offence under Section 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act).

The trial court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, had issued summons on October 19, directing Sony and other accused to appear before the court on December 2.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Culver Max, argued that the FIR stemmed from a dialogue in episode 33 of the show 'Pushpa Impossible' aired on Sony SAB TV, where one character uttered the phrase "Do kaudi ka dhobi."

He contended that the trial court's summons to the company were impermissible under Section 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST Act, as it applies only to individuals, not corporations.

The court considered the argument and granted a stay on proceedings specifically related to Sony Pictures and not to other accused parties, including the actors, writer, and producer of the show. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 15, 2024.

