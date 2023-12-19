Delhi HC imposes costs on claimant for vague property rights plea

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Delhi High Court has imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on Kunwar Mahendra Dhwaj Prasad Singh, who claimed property rights over a vast territory.

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed Singh's plea, which sought government intervention for the claimed territory running between rivers Yamuna and Ganga, encompassing various areas.

Singh, claiming to be a successor and heir of the Beswan family, sought the court’s direction to the Union Government not to conduct elections in the territories claimed by him without following due legal processes.

The court found the writ petition to be "completely misconceived" and deemed the claims raised as inappropriate for adjudication through a writ petition.

Justice Prasad noted that Singh's submission lacked substantial evidence, including maps, and historical accounts did not indicate the existence of the Beswan family or Singh's rights.

The court stated that the writ petition amounted to an abuse of the legal process and a waste of judicial time.

In response, the court ordered Singh to deposit the imposed costs with the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund within four weeks.

Justice Prasad emphasised that Singh should pursue appropriate legal proceedings, including documentary and oral evidence, to substantiate his claims. The court clarified that writ petitions are not suitable for adjudicating factual disputes that require a proper contested suit in a civil court.

