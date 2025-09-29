Delhi HC initiates criminal contempt for scandalous remarks against judiciary

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Delhi High Court has held that a lawyer has, prima facie, committed "criminal contempt" of court by making reckless and scandalous allegations of corruption in the judiciary.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Sharma, while hearing a contempt plea, noted that advocate Vedant’s written statements and emails contained contumacious remarks aimed at scandalising and lowering the dignity of the judiciary.

"Reckless allegations of corruption in the judiciary have been made by him, which are contemptuous, contumacious and scandalous in nature. The same is tantamount to scandalising and lowering the authority of the court. It further tends to interfere with judicial proceedings and administration of justice," the bench observed.

The matter arose out of an order passed by a Rohini court in a suit filed by Canara Bank, which the respondent-advocate challenged through multiple proceedings.

Despite earlier tendering an unconditional apology, advocate Vedant continued to level allegations against the judiciary.

The Delhi High Court noted that his email dated January 21, 2024, and subsequent reply to the show-cause notice, contained "libellous content along with other scandalous, contumacious and contemptuous allegations", describing the judiciary as "corrupt" and accusing it of "judicial terrorism" and "collective conspiracy".

Taking strong exception to the advocate’s conduct, the Delhi High Court had said: "The issue is all the more serious in view of the fact that the respondent, who appears in person, is a lawyer."

Referring to Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, Justice Sharma opined that the respondent, prima facie, has committed "criminal contempt" and directed that, subject to the Chief Justice’s orders, the matter be listed before a division bench on November 19 for further proceedings.

"The respondent shall appear before the learned Division/Roster Bench in-person on the next date of hearing," the bench ordered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor