Delhi HC issues notice on compensation plea for toddler mauled by stray dogs

New Delhi, March 4 The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a father's plea seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the death of his 18-month-old daughter, allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the city's Tughlaq Lane.

Justice Subramonium Prasad has issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the feeding of stray dogs by individuals, leading to territorial behaviour and posing a threat to pedestrians. It stressed the need for responsible behaviour regarding stray dog populations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The plea seeks enforcement of laws and rules issued by the Central government to prevent tragic incidents resulting from dog bites. Additionally, it calls for the capture and treatment of violent dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The father, hailing from an economically-marginalised community of Dhobi Ghat in Tughlaq Lane area, alleges negligence by authorities in addressing concerns raised by him and his neighbours regarding the menace of stray animals.

Non-sterilisation and non-vaccination are cited as contributing factors to the unregulated population of stray dogs and the resulting health hazards, including the risk of rabies. The petition states the primary duty of municipal bodies to ensure public safety by controlling stray animal populations.

Despite repeated complaints, the NDMC purportedly failed to take necessary measures to address the situation, leading to the demise of the petitioner's daughter. The matter is listed for hearing on March 13.

