Delhi HC issues notice on Lalu’s plea challenging framing of charges in IRCTC hotel ‘scam’ case

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order that directed the framing of criminal charges against him and his family members in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

After briefly hearing the matter, a single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sought the response of the Central agency and issued notice on the criminal revision petition as well as the stay application filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Justice Sharma has listed the matter for further hearing on January 14.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has assailed the order passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which had found sufficient grounds to proceed against him and other accused for offences relating to corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating in connection with the IRCTC scam.

In an order passed on October 13, 2025, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts paved the way for the trial of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and other accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The special court had reserved its order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on framing of charges against Lalu Prasad, his family members, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta and Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal.

The alleged scam took place between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister.

During his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the norms.

One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close associate of the RJD chief and a Rajya Sabha MP at the time. As per the prosecution, the RJD leader got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

Claiming that there were no irregularities on his part, Lalu Prasad said that the tenders were awarded fairly and had sought a discharge from the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor