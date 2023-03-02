Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking cow protection cell

New Delhi, March 2 The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea seeking a separate cell for cow protection in every district and to put a stop to its slaughtering.

Filed in a form of Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing it, sought response of the Centre, Arvind Kekriwal-led Government and Police.

The bench has listed the matter for the next hearing on May 17.

Ajay Gautam's PIL alleges that there have been rampant incidents of cow slaughtering in Delhi despite a large number of policemen here.

Appearing for Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said that it is a "genuine case."

It is the petitioner's case that people from Mewat or Nuhu district in Haryana, kidnap cows from the roads, farms or dairies in the capital and take them for slaugtering.

"These places are infamous for cow slaughters," it says.

The petitioner has shown displeasure stating that witnessing incidents of ill-treatment and tortures to cows becomes intolerable for people who reveres cow as "his mother".

"Sometimes situation goes out of control," the plea adds.

"That in many cases, Gau Saveks raid first on crime site before the police and in resulted conflict/clash reported between cow smugglers and cow saveks.. That Impounding of the vehicles transporting cow's meat is a very common occurrence. It is submitted that due to above reasons/incidents communal tension also increase and in resulted communal harmony disturb," the plea states.

According to the Delhi police Act, 1978, the Police is empowered to make special cell or unit for protection of cows to avoid conflict between cow smugglers and cow sewaka, the petition reads.

