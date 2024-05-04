Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking govt accommodations for judicial officers

New Delhi, May 4 The Delhi High Court has issued notice on a plea seeking expedited availability of government residential accommodations for judicial officers in the national capital.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P.S. Arora has issued notices to the Government of India through the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Delhi Government, and the Registrar General.

The plea, moved by the Judicial Service Association, aims to speed up the availability of accommodations for officers serving in the Delhi Judicial Services and Delhi Higher Judicial Services, in line with Supreme Court judgments.

As of April 18, the total working strength of judicial officers in Delhi stands at 823 against 347 residential accommodations available in the judicial pool.

The petition highlights the dire situation, where almost half of the judicial officers in Delhi lack official residential accommodations.

Despite the Supreme Court's directives to provide such accommodations, a significant number of judges in Delhi remain without them, relying solely on inadequate HRA and other allowances, the plea stated.

The petition also referred to a circular issued by the Haryana government, which hires or requisitions private buildings or houses for residential purposes for judicial officers.

The plea sought similar relief for the petitioners and the judicial officers serving in Delhi.

The matter is scheduled for next hearing on July 16.

