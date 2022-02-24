Delhi HC issues notice on specially-abled person's plea on bribery demand

New Delhi, Feb 24 The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government on a petition filed by a Specially-abled person, who has levelled bribe allegations against a government staff for verifying his documents for disability pension.

Seeking the response of the city government, Justice V. Kameswar asked the director of the Social Welfare Department to file an affidavit within four weeks. During the course of the hearing, the court also asked Advocate Naushad Khan, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi government, to name the employee who has demanded the bribe.

As per the plea, the petitioner Amit Goyal is a person with 50 per cent disability and had filed an application furnishing all documents for a disability pension on May 8, 2018, under the pension scheme of the Delhi Government.

However, petitioner's counsel Advocate R.P.S. Bhatti claimed, on approaching the Social Welfare Department at Sanskar Ashram, Dilshad Garden for further process, an employee of the department had demanded a three-month pension (Rs 7,500) for deciding the matter in favour of his client.

