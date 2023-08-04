Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'

New Delhi, Aug 4 The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Centre on a PIL seeking direction to stop the opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for their alliance.A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Amit Mahajan sought response from the Central government, Election Commission of India (ECI) and 26 political parties.

The court posted the matter to come up for hearing next on October 31 remarking that this has to be heard. "It requires hearing," it said.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh appeared for the petitioner and Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma for the Centre.

The writ petition has been filed by a businessman Girish Bharadwaj, who contests that to date Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken any action on the representation given by him to prevent the respondent political parties to use the acronym I.N.D.I.A for their political alliance.

The petitioner, who seeks a direction on the ECI and the Centre to take necessary action in the matter, has said that the acronym has been used only to take undue advantages in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

“…practice to use acronym I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) / INDIA of respondent political parties are only to attract and gain sympathy and votes of the innocent citizen and to use as a tool for political benefit and also to give a nudge or a spark which may lead to political hatred which eventually will lead to political violence,” it says.

Citing violation of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and relevant Rules, Bharadwaj has said that the acronym being the essential part of the national emblem cannot be used for any professional, commercial purpose and political purpose.

“…the selfish act of these political parties may adversely affect the peaceful, transparent and fair casting of votes during the upcoming general election of 2024 which may expose the citizens to unwarranted violence and also affect the law and order of the country,” the plea reads.

