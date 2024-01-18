Delhi HC issues summons over OTT release of 'Animal'

New Delhi, Jan 18 The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons in response to a suit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Ltd seeking a stay on the release of recent film "Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, on OTT platforms.

The studio, a key producer of the movie, alleges that Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd (T-Series) breached their agreement, denying Cine1 its rightful profit share and intellectual property rights.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, upon admitting the suit, issued summons to the defendants and granted them time to submit a written statement.

The court directed the defendants to file an affidavit of admission/denial of the plaintiff's documents along with the written statement, saying that without this affidavit, the written statement would not be accepted.

The plaintiff was given the liberty to file replications within 15 days of receiving the written statement.

The court specified that along with any replications, the plaintiff must file an affidavit of admission/denial of the defendants' documents, without which the replications would not be considered.

The case is now scheduled before the Joint Registrar on March 15.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Cine1, claims that T-Series failed to share financial details and acted without Cine1's approval in incurring expenses and promoting/releasing the film.

"I have a long relationship with them but they have no respect for the agreement. I had the regard for the relationship and the sanctity of the contract, therefore, I did not rush to court," he had argued earlier.

Justice Narula had on Monday adjourned the case to Thursday after discovering an alleged concealed amendment to the contract.

T-Series, represented by senior advocate Amit Sibal, argued that Cine1 had relinquished intellectual property rights through an August 2, 2022 amendment, receiving Rs 2.6 crore in return.

"This amendment has been concealed. They got Rs 2.6 crore. They have not put a pie in the movie and yet got Rs 2.6 crore," he contended.

The court adjourned the matter to allow Cine1 to seek instructions regarding this amendment. Cine1 stressed on T-Series' non-compliance with credit and publicity agreements, seeking a stay on "Animal" being released on OTT until the terms are met.

