Delhi HC junks plea seeking probe into alleged Khalistani links of AAP, Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 15 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that they have links with a banned Khalistani organisation named Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla rejected the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma, terming it "completely frivolous'.

It also asked him not to make such pleas in the future. The plea, mentioning former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi who has leveled similar allegations, pointed out the statement of founding member of AAP Kumar Vishwas before a few days of the election.

The plea also alleged funding to the AAP by the separatist groups.

Recently, a row had erupted after Kumar Vishwas allegedly talked about the collaboration between Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists in an interview.

A video clip going viral showed Vishwas alleging that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become either chief minister of Punjab or PM of an Independent Khalistan without naming him.

AAP had termed the video false, misleading, and a handiwork of rival political parties who have been trailing in the Assembly election in Punjab.

A Delhi-based lawyer had also filed a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Investigation Agency, and Delhi Police against Chief Minister Kejriwal over the statement of Kumar Vishwas.

A similar complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has already been filed against Kejriwal at a police station in Mohali in Punjab over his alleged 'collaboration with the Khalistani separatists.'

