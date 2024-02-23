Delhi HC Junks TMC Leader Mahua Moitra's Plea Alleging Media Leakage from ED

The Delhi High Court dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's petition on Friday, concerning alleged media leaks by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an ongoing foreign exchange violation case. Moitra, a former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, had approached the court seeking directives to prevent the ED from disclosing "confidential or unverified information" to the media regarding the investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the ED issued fresh summons to Moitra after she failed to appear before the agency. The ED aims to interrogate her and record her statement as part of the investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), focusing on transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account and other foreign remittances.

It is pertinent to note that Moitra is not only under investigation by the ED but also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is conducting a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Moitra, based on a reference from the Lokpal. These investigations stem from allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who claimed that Moitra targeted the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her Lok Sabha questions, allegedly at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Dubey further accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.