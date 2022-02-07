Delhi HC nixes plea for removal of 'illegal police booths' on roads

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking removal of police booths that are allegedly constructed arbitrarily and unlawfully on the footpaths and roads in the national capital.

The division bench presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh while refusing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asked the petitioner to withdraw it otherwise fine could be imposed.

Accordingly, the PIL has been withdrawn by advocate Banke Bihari, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner 'Jan Sewa Welfare Society', an NGO based in Delhi.

The plea alleged that the construction of police booths have resulted in grave inconvenience and hazard to the life and safety of the general public and residents of Delhi. Therefore, the petitioner has come before this Court for protection of fundamental rights (right to life) of the pedestr guaranteed under the Constitution of India and also against the arbitrary and unlawful acts of Delhi Police.

It also sought direction from the Delhi Police to remove all Air Conditioners and Display Boards installed in the office of Delhi Police in contravention of its own circular, concerning ACs, issued on November 23, 2005.

It further said there is hardly 10-20 per cent of police booths that have lawful electric and water connections. However, in practice, it has been noticed that most of the police booths have all amenities like water connections, electric connections, even ACs and Display Boards, etc. It manifestly suggests wrong practice on the part of the Delhi Police.

The counsel pointed out that the higher officer of Delhi Police should make a report to this Court regarding arrears of electricity and water bills pending payment against Delhi Police and to ensure that arrears of water bills and electric bills are cleared by the concerned office of Delhi Police as soon as possible.

