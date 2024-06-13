Delhi HC orders demolition of mosque, madrasa in Sarai Kale Khan area

New Delhi, June 13 The Delhi High Court has ordered the vacation of a mosque and madrasa, located in Sarai Kale Khan's Hazrat Nizamuddin area, paving the way for their demolition by civic authorities.

Vacation bench judge Justice Amit Sharma rejected the plea filed by Faizyab Masjid and Madrasa, which had challenged the authorities' decision to demolish the structures.

The court's decision came after the mosque's caretaker provided an undertaking to vacate the premises within one month and assured that no further efforts would be made to obstruct the demolition.

"In view of the undertaking given by the caretaker of the petitioner before this Court, respondents Nos 1 and 2 are directed to grant a period of one month to the petitioner or any other person claiming through it to vacate the subject premises i.e Mosque and Madrasa situated at Khasra No 17, Bhehlolpur Khadar, Sarai Kale Khan, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi," it ordered.

The court made it clear that no extensions would be granted beyond the stipulated time, stressing the necessity of the property for public purposes.

Following the caretaker's submission, the petitioner's counsel sought to withdraw the petition. Consequently, the court dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

The plea initially challenged the actions of the Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish the mosque and madrasa, scheduled for June 13. The petitioner argued that the demolition was illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. Additionally, the plea demanded that the authorities provide the petitioner with copies of the orders, minutes of meetings, and file notings that led to the demolition decision.

The petitioner also sought adequate time to pursue appropriate legal remedies and requested a status quo until these steps were taken.

