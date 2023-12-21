Delhi HC orders rehearing in prison punishment case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delh, Dec 21 The Delhi High Court has ordered the rehearing of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's petition seeking to set aside and quash an order issued by the Office of Jail Superintendent (Prison), Central Jail No. 13, Mandoli.

Chandrashekhar, who was represented by advocate Anant Malik, is a prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

He has raised grievances, including non-compliance with Rule 1273 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, lack of a personal hearing, and inadequate consideration of contentions.

The court rejected the contention that a personal hearing was required, however, it agreed with the petitioner on the issue of the CCTV footage, which was not included in the documents forwarded to the Appraisal Judge.

The court directed the respondent ASC Nandita Rao for State to present the entire inquiry file, including CCTV footage, before the Appraisal Judge for a fresh decision within two weeks.

The judicial appraisal dated November 4 related to the punishment ticket No.415, was set aside, and the court clarified that it hadn't expressed any opinion on merits.

The petitioner was granted the liberty to pursue appropriate remedies in accordance with the law. The court disposed of the petition and associated applications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor