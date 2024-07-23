Delhi HC orders removal of social media posts defaming Speaker Om Birla’s daughter

New Delhi, July 23 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed removal of social media posts defaming IRPS officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter, Anjali Birla.

A Bench of Justice Navin Chawla passed the interim direction in her defamation suit filed against X, Google and other online entities for spreading misleading and false information about her.

The court ordered blocking of posts claiming that Anjali Birla cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in her first attempt by indulging in corrupt practices and misusing her father's position.

It further restrained public and other entities from directly or indirectly posting, publishing, circulating, posting or reposting comments and content which are subject matter of the litigation.

In her plea, Anjali Birla claimed that the defamatory social media posts were damaging her reputation and adversely affecting her position in the public office.

The matter will be heard next on October 15.

