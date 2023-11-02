Delhi HC orders temporary halt to action against over 100-yr-old Shahi Masjid

New Delhi, Nov 2 The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities not to take any action, for now, against the over 100-year-old Shahi Masjid, a graveyard, and a school located in Dhaula Kuan.

The court issued an interim order while seeking responses from various authorities, including the Delhi government's Religious Committee (Home), the Centre, Delhi Development Authority, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Delhi Cantonment area, and Delhi Waqf Board.

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered that the respondents should file their replies to the petition within four weeks, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 31.

The judge stated, "In the meantime, having regard to the fact that the structures are admittedly over 100-years-old, the respondents are directed not to take any action against the structures till the next date of hearing, that is, January 31."

The petition was filed by the managing committee of the Shahi Masjid and Qabristan Kangal Shah, located near Kitchener Lake in Dhaula Kuan.

The committee filed the petition out of concern for possible action against the mosque, madrasa, and graveyard following a meeting of the city government's religious committee, where the property was referred to as an illegal religious structure.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that the property was beyond the jurisdiction of the religious committee as it was on private land.

The petition expressed distress over the arbitrary actions of the religious committee and their incorrect labeling of the mosque, dargah, graveyard, and madrasa as unauthorised, despite being recognised as private land and remaining untouched in previous demolitions of unauthorised structures in the area.

It argued that no fair hearing opportunity was provided to the petitioner by the authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor