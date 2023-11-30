Delhi HC quashes 16-yr-old FIR in kidnapping case following settlement

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Delhi High Court has quashed a 16-year-old FIR related to the alleged kidnapping of a minor boy in June 2007.

The court's order is based on the settlement reached between accused, Ravi Kant, and complainant Lekhraj, the father of the kidnapped boy.

The FIR had been lodged after the nine-year-old boy went missing from Bidan Pura Karol.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee allowed Ravi Kant's petition for the quashing of the FIR, considering the settlement and mutual agreement between the parties involved.

The court acknowledged that the complainant, Lekhraj, had no objection to discontinuing the criminal proceedings, bringing a resolution to the long-standing dispute.

"Accordingly, the present petition is allowed and FIR and all proceedings emanating therefrom are quashed," the order said.

Ravi Kant's plea for quashing the FIR was based on a compromise deed dated March 27, 2023, signed by both parties. Lekhraj also affirmed the compromise deed voluntarily, expressing the resolution of all disputes with Ravi Kant.

The complainant explicitly stated that they did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings against the petitioner, leading to the court's decision to quash the FIR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor