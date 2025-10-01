Delhi HC quashes FIR, allows petitioners to render community service at Jama Masjid

New Delhi, Oct 1 The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR following an amicable settlement of the domestic dispute between the parties.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Anish Dayal allowed the petitioners to deposit Rs 5,000 each with the Delhi Police Welfare Fund and render community service at Jama Masjid for four hours a day, four days a month, for the next two months.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition filed by Akbar Ali and another seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged in 2019 at Bhajanpura police station under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 506, 509, and 34 IPC.

Justice Dayal was informed that the petitioners and complainant had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated September 9, 2025. Both sides were present before the Delhi High Court and duly identified by the Investigating Officer as well as their respective counsels.

The complainant submitted that she did not wish to pursue the matter further, citing the passing of senior family members and the fact that the accused were her relatives. She added that the matter arose out of a domestic dispute, which has since been resolved.

The petitioners undertook that they would not repeat such conduct that could give rise to any further infraction in the near future.

Considering the settlement and the “remote and bleak” chances of conviction, the Delhi Court held that continuing with the proceedings would be a misuse of judicial process and an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer. Accordingly, Justice Dayalt allowed the petition and quashed the FIR along with all proceedings emanating therefrom.

“The petition is allowed. Consequently, FIR No. 202/2019 under Sections 354/354A/354B/506/509 and 34 IPC registered at Police Station Bhajanpura, and proceedings emanating therefrom, are quashed qua the petitioner(s),” ordered the Delhi High Court. Directing the parties to abide by the terms of settlement, Justice Dayal disposed of the petition, along with all pending applications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor