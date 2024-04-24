Delhi HC quashes FIR for outraging woman's modesty, orders man to assist Traffic Police for a month as settlement

New Delhi, April 24 The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a man accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, following an amicable settlement between the parties, and as part of the pact, ordered the man to assist the traffic police at a designated traffic signal for 30 days.

Failure to comply with this order will result in further court action, Justice Navin Chawla said while recently dismissing charges under Sections 354, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code after being informed of the settlement.

"Keeping in view the fact that the respondent no 2 (the complainant woman) does not wish to pursue her complaint any further, as also the settlement arrived at between the parties, I find that no useful purpose shall be served in continuing with the proceedings of the present FIR as it would create further acrimony between the parties and will be an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer," he noted.

The complainant, present in the court through video conferencing, confirmed the settlement and affirmed that it was made voluntarily without coercion.

As part of the court's order, the accused is required to assist the Traffic Police at a traffic signal for a period of 30 days.

"…the petitioner shall assist the Traffic Police at a traffic signal where he may be deputed by the DCP, Traffic, East District, for a period of 30 days. He shall report to the DCP Traffic for rendering assistance at a traffic signal assigned to him," the court said.

It said that the man must report to the designated Traffic Police authority and fulfil his duties accordingly.

Justice Chawla ordered: "At the end of the aforesaid period of 30 days, the DCP Traffic shall issue a certificate to the petitioner, which the petitioner shall thereafter file before this Court within a period of two months from today. If such a certificate is not filed, the Registry shall place this matter before this Court for further directions."

