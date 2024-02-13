Delhi HC quashes FIR over dog bite following amicable settlement

New Delhi, Feb 13 The Delhi High Court has recently quashed an FIR lodged in a case involving a dog attack/bite in a building lift in Preet Vihar, considering the amicable settlement reached between the parties.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered in 2020 under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, stemmed from an incident where the complainant was allegedly attacked by a dog belonging to the petitioner inside a lift.

The complainant sustained injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Before the bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, petitioner's counsel advocate Gopesh Tripathi told the court about the settlement deed reached between the parties earlier in February.

The petitioner said that the incident was unintentional, as the lift unexpectedly reached the third floor instead of the ground floor, where the complainant was attacked by the dog.

Acknowledging the settlement between the parties and the complainant's desire to maintain harmonious relations, the court deemed it unnecessary to continue the case.

Justice Mendiratta said that continuing the proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would amount to an abuse of the court's process.

The additional public prosecutor for the state also expressed no objection to quashing the FIR in light of the amicable settlement.

