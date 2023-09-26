Delhi HC quashes sexual harassment FIR, orders accused to undertake social service at temple

New Delhi, Sep 26 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR in a sexual harassment case after the two parties reached a settlement and asked the accused to perform social service at a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place for 40 days.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered in 2018 under charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and punishment for sexual harassment. The court noted that the matter had been amicably settled between the parties, who were young, and that the complainant and her family had no objection to quashing the FIR.

The accused is required to offer services at the temple for two hours each day, with the temple management and investigating officer monitoring his services.

"The FIR is quashed subject to the petitioner offering his services at the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place for 40 days commencing from September 27," Justice Jyoti Singh said.

