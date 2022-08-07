Delhi HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to woman accused of forging marriage certificate

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a woman accused of forging a marriage certificate and claiming to be the wife of Delhi Resident Amar Singh Dabas, who expired in September 2017.

Delhi Police through Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Sahni stated that the anticipatory bail application of applicant Neeta Margreat is vehemently opposed. The Petitioner may directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to the complainant or any other person acquainted with the facts of the case and he may hamper the investigation.

Delhi Police in its status report mentioned that the investigation of the case is in progress, and sustained interrogation of applicant Neeta Margreat is required to verify the allegation levelled by the complainant against her and to unearth the conspiracy and nexus between Acharya Surender Dhar Dwivedi and the accused as well as other persons.

The case with peculiar facts wherein a lady had made a police complaint that a land mafia gang is active to usurp the property of their family with the active involvement of a lady Neeta Margreat.

The accused Neeta Margreat had submitted before the Court that she was married to Amar Singh Dabas on 24-04-2007 at Akhil Bhartiya Manav Seva Sansthan, Delhi. She further submitted that the SDMC has issued a surviving member certificate to her also. It was also pleaded that she had filed cases on the civil side at Rishikesh Court and Dwarka Court, which had asked the parties to maintain the status quo regarding the possession and title of the properties of Late Amar Singh Dabas.

Amit Sahni, Add. PP appearing argued that the Marriage Certificate has been verified and the priest, who has signed the same, though vouched for its authenticity but failed to explain that a mobile number printed on the marriage Certificate (issued in April 2007) was not operative at that time. Further, the particular series of that mobile number came into existence only in the year 2014 and thus the marriage certificate appears to be forged.

Add. PP Amit Sahni further argued that the accused/lady had used the said marriage certificate for the purpose of obtaining Surviving Member Certificate. Not only that she also furnished a forged Aadhaar of the deceased Amar Singh Dabas along with an application made before the SDMC.

Sahni raised doubt that the lady is Christian and without converting, how she can marry a Hindu as per Hindu rites and ceremonies.

He further submitted that the allegations against the lady are serious in nature and the facts of the case indicate that it's proxy litigation and several other persons, who are members of the gang, are keeping an eye over the property left by the deceased Amar Singh Dabas and thus the matter requires detailed investigation and application seeking anticipatory bail cannot be entertained.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Yogesh Khanna asked the petitioner/lady to surrender and observed that it is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail, after which the Counsel requested to permit him to withdraw the application, thus the bail application was dismissed as withdrawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor