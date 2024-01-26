Delhi HC refuses stay on defamation proceedings against BJP leader Sirsa

New Delhi, Jan 26 The Delhi High Court has refused to stay criminal proceedings against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a defamation case filed by the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjit Singh G.K.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld the trial court's order that maintained the summons issued to Sirsa by an ACMM court.

The court noted that, at this stage, it found no reasons to stay the proceedings in the defamation case.

It said that the trial court had examined the issue of FIR registration and simultaneous proceedings for defamation related to a letter dated April 4, 2016.

"...this Court finds that the learned ASJ has examined in detail, the issue of registration of FIR in relation to letter dated 04.04.2016 and simultaneous proceedings in the present complaint case for commission of offence of defamation," the court said.

The court clarified that its observations were prima facie and should not be construed as an opinion on the merits of the case.

In the case, Singh alleged that Sirsa and other accused individuals defamed him regularly through social media posts, videos, and press conferences.

The court stated that the offence of defamation in this case was not a one-time event in 2020, and there was no infirmity with the trial court's observations.

"...at this stage, this Court does not find any reasons to stay the proceedings in the present complaint case,” the court said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor