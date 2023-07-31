Delhi HC refuses to direct Centre to impose 'total prohibition' on cow slaughter

New Delhi, July 31 The Delhi High Court has declined to direct the Centre to implement a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and their progeny.

Presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, the court ruled that the matter should be addressed by the competent legislature.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Brishbhan Verma, who sought a total prohibition on cow slaughter, encompassing old and useless bulls, bullocks, old buffaloes, and male counterparts.

However, the court observed that in Delhi, the prohibition on cow slaughter is already enforced through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994.

Citing a Supreme Court decision, the bench said that it is within the purview of the competent legislature to decide on issues related to the prohibition of cow slaughter. The judiciary cannot compel the legislature to pass a particular legislation on this matter.

The court pointed out that for other states, the petitioner has the option to take appropriate steps in line with the Supreme Court's ruling.

It was also noted that all states and Union territories, except Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep, have enacted legislation to restrict or ban cow slaughter.

Representing the Centre, counsel Monika Arora confirmed that the legislative competence concerning the issue lies with the state governments.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor