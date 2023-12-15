Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for urgent implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition urging the Centre and the Election Commission of India to urgently implement the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the prayers resembled a public interest litigation (PIL) and suggested the petitioner withdraw the plea and file a fresh PIL.

The court granted the petitioner, Yogamaya MG, the liberty to file a new PIL properly framed according to the Delhi High Court rules.

The counsel for the Central government objected to the maintainability of the plea, stating its nature as a PIL.

Although the plea was withdrawn, the counsel expressed intent to contest the petition when refiled.

The petition sought direction for the Centre to provide an expedited date for implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, considering the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the delimitation process.

It also sought direction to the Election Commission to issue a directive to political parties, soliciting their responses and plans for the swift implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill before the 2024 general elections.

Despite formal communication to the Prime Minister and the Election Commissioner, the petitioner claimed to have received no acknowledgment as of now.

