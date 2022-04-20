Delhi HC refuses to hear petitions challenging demolition in Jahangirpuri

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed that the Supreme Court has ordered a status quo in the demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri area.

After this submission, High Court refused to hear the matter petitions against the ongoing demolition drive in connection with the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area where violence broke out last week.

Advocate Shahrukh Alam mentioned the matter before the bench of Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Alam.

The counsels submitted that the matter is already before the Apex court. The Supreme court has ordered the status quo in the matter. The apex court will hear the petitions tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the bench comprising of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla had agreed to hear the matter today itself but refused to put an immediate stay on the drive.

The High Court had asked the petitioners to file the petition in the registry and directed them to list the matter today for hearing before the concerned bench.

The court had also asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for concerned authorities to take clear instructions in this regard.

ASG Sharma had apprised the court that a similar matter is already seized on by the Supreme Court today. He also submitted that these are illegal encroachments and therefore there is no legal protection available to them.

Appearing for petitioners, the advocates had stated, "No notice was given to us, no mention of any law and acts on the public notice." Petitioners requested for immediate stay till the matter is taken up by the court. The lawyer also said that if the stay is not granted, nothing will be left in the said cluster area.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had started an "encroachment removal action program", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed through bulldozers.

Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during a religious procession. NDMC had also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor