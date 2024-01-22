Delhi HC refuses to interfere in Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to intervene in the proceedings initiated against veteran politician and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren by the Lokpal, based on a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Justice Subramonium Prasad deemed Soren's petition challenging the Lokpal proceedings and the complaint as premature and stressed the independence of the Lokpal in deciding whether there is sufficient material to proceed with an investigation.

The court rejected the argument presented by Soren's counsel, contending that the entire complaint was politically motivated and that the Lokpal would inevitably order an investigation.

In the August 2020 complaint, BJP' Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that Soren and his family members acquired huge wealth and properties by misusing the public exchequer and have grossly indulged in corruption.

The court affirmed the autonomy of the Lokpal, stating that allegations of political influence cannot be accepted, and the Lokpal will independently examine the matter to decide whether an investigation is warranted.

Justice Prasad highlighted that the Lokpal has not yet applied its mind to the material provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the necessity of an investigation.

Soren had approached the court challenging the Lokpal proceedings.

The high court had earlier stayed the Lokpal proceedings in September 2022.

The Lokpal asserted that Soren's plea was misconceived, and no violation of fundamental rights occurred.

It defended the preliminary inquiry, stating that it was a proper course of action to ascertain the facts mentioned in the complaint. The Lokpal maintained that the matter was open for adjudication, including the issue of limitation.

