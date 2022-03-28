Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking 2018 Collegium meeting details

New Delhi, March 28 The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order in a plea seeking a copy of the details and agenda of the Supreme Court collegium meeting held on December 12, 2018, in connection with the appointment of judges in the apex court.

Justice Yashwant Varma was dealing with the petition challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) order which refused to give details on a Right to Information Act plea about the meeting which was not made public yet.

During the course of the hearing, Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner Anjali Bharadwaj. After hearing the submissions, the bench reserved the matter.

Seeking the details of the collegium, the petitioner filed the RTI application on February 26, 2019. However, the petitioner was informed that the information sought was held to be not proper by the First Appellate Authority (FAA) and therefore not relevant.

The plea referred to an earlier quote of former apex court judge Madan Lokur who had expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court Collegium's December 12, 2018 resolution of elevating Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court not being put in the public domain.

As opposed to the December 12, 2018 collegium decision of which Justice Lokur was a part, the collegium later recommended elevating Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the Supreme Court, superseding as many as 32 other judges, triggering a controversy at that time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor