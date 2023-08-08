Delhi HC restrains 22 rogue websites from airing upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament

New Delhi, Aug 8 The Delhi High Court has issued an order restraining 22 rogue websites from unauthorised broadcasting of cricketing events or highlights related to the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh, hearing a lawsuit filed by Star India Pvt Ltd and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd against the unauthorised dissemination of Asia Cup cricket matches and content, has restrained the listed websites from hosting, streaming, broadcasting, rebroadcasting, or otherwise communicating any cricketing events, extracts, excerpts, or highlights associated with the Asia Cup.

The court was convinced that the defendant websites as "rogue websites" are primarily involved in distributing pirated content.

The plaintiffs, who broadcast several TV channels in multiple languages, possess the exclusive media rights for various sporting events, including the Asia Cup tournaments from 2018 to 2023.

Novi Digital Entertainment operates the online video streaming platform Hotstar.

They contended that the 22 websites might illegally stream and telecast the Asia Cup cricket events, similar to how they had illegally streamed past events like the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Qualifier, 2023.

The court observed that the documents indicated that the rogue websites extended their activities beyond streaming Star Sports channels, covering a variety of other channels, including sports events like the 'France Ligue' and 'LALIGA Football'.

Given the plaintiffs' substantial investment in media rights, the court said that the potential impact of illegal broadcasting will be severe on their financial interests and the value of such sporting events' rights. It ordered domain name registrars to immediately block the domain names, maintain status quo, and disclose complete details of the offending sites.

It alko directed both the Central government and internet service providers to block these rogue websites. In case other similar websites are discovered, the plaintiffs can file an affidavit to have those new sites blocked as well, the court said.

The court will take up the matter next on December 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor