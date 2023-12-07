Delhi HC restrains forest dept from holding ‘Walk with Wildlife’ event in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained the Forest Department from conducting an event titled ‘Walk with Wildlife’ inside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the Southern Ridge till further orders.

“The respondents are restrained from conducting the proposed event till further orders,” said a bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh as it pronounced its verdict in the matter.

On Tuesday, the High Court had expressed apprehensions about the safety of participants, given the sanctuary's inhabitants, including leopards, hyenas, and jackals.

It had questioned the wisdom of allowing such an event within the sanctuary pointing out the potential dangers, especially considering the presence of wild animals.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the forest department to address internal issues before moving forward with its proposal to conduct the event on December 9 and 10.

Amici curiae -- advocates Gautam Narayan and Aditya N. Prasad -- had stressed that Asola Bhatti is a protected zone, and no human activity should be permitted inside.

They told the High Court that conducting such an event inside a notified forest is prohibited by law and contradicts the Centre's policy on eco-tourism.

