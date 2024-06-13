Delhi HC restrains rogue websites from unauthorised streaming of ICC T20 WC

New Delhi, June 13 The Delhi High Court has restrained several rogue websites from unauthorised and illegal streaming of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup being held in the West Indies and the US.

Passing the order, Justice Sanjeev Narula granted Star India Private Limited, the plaintiff, an interim injunction after acknowledging a prima facie case.

The court also stressed the urgent need for immediate relief due to the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket matches.

"Swift action to prevent such infringements is crucial to preserving the plaintiff's investment in the broadcasting rights and maintaining their copyright protections," the court observed.

Delays in blocking these rogue websites could result in substantial financial losses for Star India and irreparable breaches of their broadcast reproduction rights, it noted.

The court also instructed domain name registrars to reveal the details of these rogue websites as it ordered the Internet service providers and telecom service providers to block access to them.

Moreover, during ICC events, Star India can report new infringing websites to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for immediate blocking orders, ensuring real-time enforcement.

The court recognised that piracy of copyrighted content remains a persistent threat, especially during major sporting events.

"The dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the digital landscape necessitates that court orders are not static but evolve in tandem with technological advancements and challenges posed by the virtual domain," the court said.

It also stressed the importance of adaptive legal measures to effectively counter digital piracy, ensuring that intellectual property rights are practical and enforceable.

The court further highlighted the necessity for the legal framework to be vigilant and responsive to digital piracy challenges, and safeguarding the rights and interests of intellectual property holders.

