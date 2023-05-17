Delhi HC seeks NIA's response on bail pleas by 2 in UAPA case

New Delhi, May 17 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the National Investigation Agency's response on the bail plea of two persons arrested in connection with a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case registered in 2021.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice on the appeals moved by Haris Nisar Langoo and Zamin Adil Bhat - arrested by the probe agency on October 22, 2021 - against the trial court order denying them bail on March 3.

Appearing for the appellants, advocate Tara Narula said: "Both are appeals against the dismissal of bails by the NIA court."

The bench then listed the matter for hearing next on July 18.

The case stems from an FIR registered in October 2021 under different sections of the UAPA and of the Indian Penal Code. The probe agency's FIR was based on the Ministry of Home Affairs' CTCR Division order alleging that the cadres of various terrorist organisations namely Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM), Hizab-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates are active in J&K and other places.

The national probe agency has alleged that Langoo voluntarily got involved in a terrorists-hatched conspiracy to cause unrest in Kashmir Valley by multiple attacks. On the other hand, Bhat has been accused of possessing incriminating material, recovered during the raids and searches. Bhat himself disclosed that he was well-connected with a network of terrorist organisations and provided necessary support to them, according to the NIA.



