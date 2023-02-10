Delhi HC seeks police report on sale and supply of 'banned' Chinese manjha

New Delhi, Feb 10 On account of supply of 'Chinese manjha' (kite string) even after its ban, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Police Crime Branch to submit a comprehensive status report investigating the manufacturers and importers supplying the material to the traders.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh, who was dealing with a bunch of similar pleas while seeking status of all the related FIRs in the city, also sought details of the marketers still selling the manjha.

Justice Singh said that the report also has to state whether any legal action has been taken against the public, such as Tehsildars and SDMs, who have a responsibility to carry out the orders prohibiting the sale and production of Chinese manjha.

"Let the compliance of the directions be carried within six weeks," the court said.

To the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the judge directed to again alert the Police, DMs, SDMs, Tehsildars, and other officials of the ban on Chinese manjha.

In order to determine whether shop owners are regularly informed of the ban, the court ordered the authorities to conduct appropriate market inspections and to issue traders with stern warnings that harsh action will be taken against them if the prohibited material is discovered to be sold in their establishments.

The court further ordered Delhi Police to determine if it would be feasible to issue an advisory regarding the usage of plastic guards on bikes to protect riders from Chinese manjha.

The court directed the government to file a further affidavit about the award of compensation to petitioners.

The court listed the matter to continue on April 12.

It is to be noted that as per section 94 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978 where it is provided that, "Prohibition against flying kites, etc. No person shall fly a kite or any other thing so as to cause danger, injury or alarm to persons, animals or property."

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of nylon or any synthetic manjha or thread holding that it is the same as lethal in nature and non-biodegradable.

The HC on August 4, 2022, had asked the Police to inform the court about the steps it has taken to implement the NGT order banning Chinese Manjha used for flying kites.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dealt with a public interest litigation expressing safety concerns over the alleged use of Chinese manjha and a complete ban on kite flying and related activities.

