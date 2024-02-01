Delhi HC seeks report on allegations of discrimination against bachelor tenants in Dwarka housing society

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Delhi High Court has directed police to submit a report on allegations that a housing society in Dwarka attempted to compel bachelor tenants to vacate their flats.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted the police a four-week period to file a status report.

The case revolves around a notice issued by the Bairwa Bharti Managing Committee in July 2022, calling for the evacuation of flats occupied by bachelor tenants and commercial offices in the Dwarka housing society. In August 2022, a district court had stayed the notice.

Home Residency Infratech Private Ltd, a private company owning a flat in the society, later filed a contempt of court case in the Delhi High Court, alleging a violation of the district court order.

Despite the stay order, the discrimination against bachelor tenants reportedly persisted.

A recent application addressed an incident on January 4, where the managing committee and security guards allegedly barred bachelor tenants from entering the society.

The court was informed that a female bachelor tenant from the North East faced harassment for not knowing Hindi, indicating a discriminatory environment.

Advocate Samridhi Arora, representing the petitioner, argued that the respondents' conduct was creating a discriminatory atmosphere, pressuring bachelor tenants to vacate the society flats.

Despite a previous directive on August 11, 2023, instructing the police to ensure compliance with the stay order and prevent harassment of bachelor tenants, the court learned that the management members continued to obstruct tenants.

The petitioner urged the preservation of CCTV footage related to the January 4 incident. While listing the case for next hearing on March 13, the court issued notice on the application and asked for a response within four weeks, with a provision for rejoinder, if needed.

