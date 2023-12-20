Delhi HC seeks status of policy on release of seized end-of-life vehicles

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city government to provide, within four weeks, the status of the formulation and implementation of a policy for the release of seized end-of-life vehicles.

Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed concern over the absence of a policy, noting that the court is inundated with petitions from aggrieved citizens daily and stressed the need to balance pollution control efforts with citizens' rights.

The court had previously directed the release of end-of-life vehicles, seized for violating orders banning the use of petrol and diesel vehicles over 15 and 10 years old, respectively.

Owners were required to provide an undertaking that they would either permanently park the vehicles in private spaces or remove them from the city limits.

As the Delhi government said that the policy was in its final stages and would soon be made public, the court directed it to file the status of the policy within four weeks.

The order came in response to a contempt petition by the owner of an over 15-year-old petrol car, who claimed that authorities failed to release her vehicle despite the court's previous order. The petitioner had given an undertaking that the vehicle would not be used in the national capital.

The court warned of contempt proceedings if the vehicle is not released.

