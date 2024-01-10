Delhi HC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for contempt of court

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Delhi High Court has sentenced a lawyer to six months in jail for contempt of court, finding him guilty of making contumacious allegations and scandalous imputations against judges of the High Court and District Courts in a criminal appeal on behalf of a rape survivor.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shailender Kaur imposed the six-month jail term with a fine of Rs. 2,000.

The court stated that the lawyer, being an officer of the court, made unwarranted and baseless allegations in the appeal against judges discharging their judicial functions.

It stressed the need for the court to check such actions firmly to prevent pernicious consequences.

The lawyer was given an opportunity to apologise for the "contemptuous allegations", but he stood by his accusations, claiming that the judges were openly favouring the accused persons.

The court noted the lack of repentance in his conduct and actions, leading to the guilty verdict.

The bench directed the concerned SHO to arrange for police officials to take the lawyer home to fulfill his requests before being taken to Tihar Jail.

The court also instructed jail authorities to allow the lawyer to take his regular medicines.

The contempt proceedings were initiated after the lawyer made allegations against trial court and high court judges in a criminal appeal.

The single judge had issued notice to the lawyer, noting that while the judiciary is not immune from criticism, it should not be based on distorted facts or gross misrepresentation to intentionally lower its dignity and respect.

