Delhi HC stays cheating case filed against Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the cheating case proceedings against Hero MotoCorp's MD & CEO Pawan Munjal, according to sources.

The High Court is also expected to hear the plea against Hero MotoCorp's forgery case on December 6.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against the company and its officials in connection with an old matter dating back before 2010.

Regarding the FIR filed against the company and its officials, the company in its statement said: "This is to inform that it is an old matter pertaining to the year 2009-10 with a disgruntled service provider, Brains Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter - Roop Darshan Pandey)."

It may also be noted that while the complainant has mentioned company officials in the complaint, no official has been named in the FIR.

"In 2013, Hero MotoCorp also registered an FIR against Brains Logistics and the matter is ongoing before the competent court," the Hero MotoCorp statement added.

