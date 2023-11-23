Delhi HC tells AIIMS to examine woman for termination of pregnancy exceeding gestation period

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the medical superintendent of AIIMS to constitute a board to examine a 20-year-old woman seeking termination of pregnancy at 26 weeks under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

The woman, still pursuing her studies, discovered her pregnancy recently through a consensual relationship. Facing medical issues and learning about the pregnancy on November 16, she sought termination, but doctors refused due to the gestation period exceeding the permissible limit of 24 weeks.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities and asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit its report after examining the woman.

The court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 28.

