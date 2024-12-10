Delhi HC temporarily suspends sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of the sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the death case of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri took note of the submission that Sengar is suffering from severe lower back aches with Radiculopathy, lower gastrointestinal tract infection, Periodontitis, anxiety and sleeping disorders.

Sengar’s application said that he would suffer irreparable loss and injury in case his sentence is not suspended temporarily and he is not released.

Earlier on December 5, a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma granted interim bail for two weeks to Sengar, who is sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, in view of his precarious health condition.

It had ordered AIIMS Delhi to undertake Sengar’s initial assessment to determine if his ailments could be treated in the national Capital or would require any referral beyond Delhi.

The Delhi HC had said that Sengar will not make any attempt to contact the rape survivor and will remain in touch with the IO daily.

With a 10-day suspension of sentence in the death case of the survivor's father, Sengar is set to be temporarily released on medical grounds.

Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending before the Delhi High Court, with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Also, in March 2020, a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years’ imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father in 2018.

The court had held them guilty under various sections of the IPC for offences such as conspiracy, culpable homicide, disappearance of evidence, framing incorrect records, wrongfully restraining a person, and the Arms Act.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme Court directed to transfer all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold a trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.

Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.

