Delhi HC to hear DCPCR's petition against alleged freezing of funds

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Delhi High Court is set to hear, on Wednesday, a petition filed by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) against the alleged freezing of its funds by state authorities.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the DCPCR's counsel to serve a copy of the plea to the Lt Governor's office and inform them about the scheduled listing.

This petition was transferred from the Supreme Court, where on December 15, the apex court had instructed the DCPCR to present its grievances before the Delhi HC after it raised concerns about the freezing of its funds by state authorities.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, argued in the Supreme Court that the funds of the commission should not be frozen, stressing the impact on the services provided to six million children in the state.

Last year, Lt Governor V.K. Saxena approved an inquiry and special audit into the alleged misuse of government funds by the DCPCR. The commission has refuted the allegations, stating that they are mala fide.

