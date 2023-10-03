Delhi HC to hear Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s plea tomorrow against Centre denying political clearance

New Delhi, Oct 3 In yet another tussle between AAP and the Centre, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that it will hear on Wednesday Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s plea seeking political clearance by the Union Government so as to be able to fly abroad ahead of the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor’s Forum in Brisbane.

Oberoi moved the court challenging the rejection of political clearance by the Central Government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

“Only three working days remain. She has to go on the 9th,” Oberoi’s lawyer said, seeking an urgent hearing.

To which, the bench said: “Tomorrow we will have it.”

The event is scheduled to take place between October 11 and 13.

Last month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had moved the high court seeking quashing of Centre’s order denying his official request for political clearance to attend the Columbia India Energy Dialogue in New York.

While the Centre had eventually granted him permission, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, had informed Justice Subramonium Prasad that the court should not view this decision as setting a precedent.

He had clarified that the courts cannot intervene in policy decisions when exercising jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

