Delhi HC urges banks' diligent response to Cyber Crime cell requests, seeks RBI guidelines

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Delhi High Court has said that banks should respond diligently to information requests from the Cyber Crime cells of police.

While addressing cases related to fraudulent transactions and duping of customers, Justice Prathiba M Singh directed several banks to submit their procedures for replying to queries raised by investigating agencies.

Delhi Police has raised concerns about banks not promptly responding to queries aimed at ensuring compliance with orders from police authorities or courts.

The court has also called for the RBI to clarify if there are guidelines for banks regarding compliance with orders issued by police or courts while noting the challenges posed by cases where the accused are located in different states, making it difficult for the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell to prosecute them.

Recognising the need for coordination between the Cyber Crime Cells of various police authorities, Justice Singh directed the Centre to organise a meeting of all such cells.

The court set a deadline for the meeting, directing it to be held by December 20, and listed the matter for next hearing on February 1, 2024.

